KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new shaved ice food truck will be serving up delicious treats for East Tennesseans. CJ’s Ice Oasis will be dishing up Hawaiian shaved ice, which is a dessert made from ice shavings and sweet condiments, like syrups and condensed milk.

Since CJ’s Ice Oasis trailer is mobile, they can make it to all types of events, including weddings, birthdays, festivals, sporting events, corporate events and more!

The authentic Hawaiian shaved ice food truck will have a Grand Opening on April 23rd at the Creekside Food Truck Park from 12pm to 8pm. CJ’s Ice Oasis is a part of CJ’s Tacos!

To learn more or book the shaved ice trailer, click here.