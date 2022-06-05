MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A local church is ready to welcome you in open arms.

Manley Baptist Church has been serving the Hamblen Co. community for over 50 years and has a total of 3 pastors since its’ doors opened.

Current Senior Pastor, Tony Buchanan, is proud to belong to a ministry with large community outreach programs. They regularly serve the homeless community and their needs as well as feed and take care of the hungry and in poverty.

Pastor Buchanan and his wife, Edie, are also proud of the several diverse ministries they offer at Manley Baptist Church. One of which is their Special Friends Ministry, which caters to the inclusion and support towards those affected by disabilities and intellectual challenges.

In-person service starts at 10:30 a.m. and can also be streamed online.

For more information and other programs they offer, visit their website or give them a call at (423) 586-8665.