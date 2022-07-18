TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Capture memories from all angles with this local business.

Say Cheese Photo Fun offers 6 unique ways to enhance the photography at your next big event or wedding. One of which is their 360 Photo Booth. This gadget allows you and your friends to get the best picture from 360 angle view. With a spinning camera following you all around, you can have a memory to last forever.

Say Cheese Photo Fun can travel all across East Tennessee for your event and bring the party to you. For more information and to book them now, visit their website.