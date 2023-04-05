KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Give your kids an Easter to remember with this unique way to keep things ‘sweet.’

Marble City Sweets specializes in bringing the most animated objects come to life through bakes goods. From cakes to cookies, nothing is impossible to make.

Owner, Lisa and D’Brian Varnado, decided to open their shop with a vision and love for the culinary arts.

This year, they are giving you and your loved ones a fun and interactive way to spend Easter morning. Their hollow, chocolate egg replicas come with a wooden mallet used to get to the real surprise. Young ones will love the idea of breaking their egg to find more sweets hidden in the center. Custom chocolate egg orders are limited.

You can learn how to decorate like a pro at their Easter event on Saturday, April 8 from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

They will have cookie and Easter basket decorating for just 2 dollars. Tickets are limited.

Other Easter treats range from cakes, cookies, cake pops and muffins. “You can grab any of our handmade treats to be used as party favors or place holders at your Easter event,” says Lisa.

Get signed up for their annual Marble City Sweets Academy from June 20-23, 2023.

For more information and to put in an custom order, visit their website or call (865) 999-3994.