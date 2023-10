KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United Capping brings awareness and changes the face of cancer for those facing chemotherapy treatments in East Tennessee. Cold Capping/Scalp Cooling is a non-invasive method used to help patients keep their hair through chemotherapy.

United Capping offers virtual training, in-person training, or complete capping service where a capping specialist handles all cold cap needs. Visit their website for more information.