KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United Fund’s mission is to help the people of Cumberland County by partnering with local non-profit agencies who offer services that lend assistance to those with the greatest need, and Kimbro Farms is uniting a way to support that mission!
Enjoy a wonderful holiday event with your loved ones this season, celebrating a great cause.
About the event
Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
- General Admission: $12
- Seniors, Veterans, & First Responders: $10
- Two & under: free
Tickets include:
- Professional pictures with Santa
- Christmas Maze
- Bounce Pad
- Playgrounds
- Slides
Entertainment Schedule:
Friday, November 24
11:00 am – 11:30 am Brad Geiger
Noon – 1:30 pm Dewayne Wagoner
2:00 – 2:30 pm Daniel Hassler & Kristi Isaacson
3:00 – 4:30 Hilltoppers Bell Choir
5:00 – 6:30 pm Song Island Music
Saturday, November 25
11:00 am – 11:30 am Daniel Hassler and Josh Square
Noon – 12:30 pm Cumberland County Playhouse Performers
2:00 pm – 4:30 pm Memory Road
5:00 pm – 5:30 pm Cumberland County Chamber Ensemble
6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Parker and Peyton Lee
Sunday, November 26
2:00 pm – 2:30 pm Ann Looney on the accordion
2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Regina Stephens
Kimbro Farms Amenities: Santa Sleigh Wagon Rides, Santa’s little train, pillow bounce pad and slides, petting zoo, General Store with wreaths, kettle corn friend Oreos, Frito Banditos, and a coffee shop.
VENDORS:
Acording2Macy – macrame hemp jewelry and accessories
BCK Boutique – hundreds of items, nothing over $40
Bos & Co– Children’s clothing and accessories, women’s clothing and gifts
CAPex – sporting goods, hats, jerseys and much more
Cooper’s One Stop Confidence Shop – Plus size clothing, car accessories, handmade jewelry, handmade silicone items and handmade cups
Dettes Designs Custom Jewelry – earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charm as well as .925 sterling silver chain cut to order Filomena’s Flowers– jewelry created with Tennessee flowers
Funtiques – quilts, wreaths, oils for fusion
Gina’s Jewelry — babies onesies, winter scarves and women’s jewelry
K & S Kreations – wreaths, jewelry, crystals & stones
Log Cabin Candles – hand pour 100% soy candles, diffusers and wax melts
Mary Kay Cosmetics by Brianna Brewer MounTENN Mama Customs– Tees, earrings and other stocking stuffer items MysticWillowByVirginia – unique, customizable handmade beaded jewelry
Oakley and Co. Boutique – children’s and women’s clothing, and stocking stuffer gifts \
Santa’s Workshop – children’s shopping experience for $5 for presents for family members and free arts and crafts, plus professional photos with Santa. The United Fund will be selling gnomes too.
Terry’s Nail Goodies – Color Street – Christmas Nail Collection
The Hippies Daughter – freeze dried candy and loaded teas
The Humble Hat – hand painted ball caps, Wide Brim Felt Hats and more
Threaded Comforts Vintage– framed fabric art, vintage quilts, tablecloths and pillowcases
Bunz on the Run – Gourmet hot dogs and burgers, Caribbean pulled pork and nachos
MAZE SCENES – Sponsored by Cumberland Adult Reading Council – Christmas Stories; Cumberland County Recycling Center – Christmas Tree and Santa out of Tires; Hospice of Cumberland County – Santa’s Workshop; Kids on the Rise – Santa’s Reindeers; Teens Against Drugs (TAD Center) – Santa’s Elves; The Bended Knee Reunion Group #jointhejourney – Nativity