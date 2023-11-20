KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United Fund’s mission is to help the people of Cumberland County by partnering with local non-profit agencies who offer services that lend assistance to those with the greatest need, and Kimbro Farms is uniting a way to support that mission!

Enjoy a wonderful holiday event with your loved ones this season, celebrating a great cause.

For more information, just visit their website.

About the event

Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

General Admission: $12

Seniors, Veterans, & First Responders: $10

Two & under: free

Tickets include:

Professional pictures with Santa

Christmas Maze

Bounce Pad

Playgrounds

Slides

Entertainment Schedule:

Friday, November 24

11:00 am – 11:30 am Brad Geiger

Noon – 1:30 pm Dewayne Wagoner

2:00 – 2:30 pm Daniel Hassler & Kristi Isaacson

3:00 – 4:30 Hilltoppers Bell Choir

5:00 – 6:30 pm Song Island Music

Saturday, November 25

11:00 am – 11:30 am Daniel Hassler and Josh Square

Noon – 12:30 pm Cumberland County Playhouse Performers

2:00 pm – 4:30 pm Memory Road

5:00 pm – 5:30 pm Cumberland County Chamber Ensemble

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Parker and Peyton Lee

Sunday, November 26

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm Ann Looney on the accordion

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Regina Stephens

Kimbro Farms Amenities: Santa Sleigh Wagon Rides, Santa’s little train, pillow bounce pad and slides, petting zoo, General Store with wreaths, kettle corn friend Oreos, Frito Banditos, and a coffee shop.

VENDORS:

Acording2Macy – macrame hemp jewelry and accessories

BCK Boutique – hundreds of items, nothing over $40

Bos & Co– Children’s clothing and accessories, women’s clothing and gifts

CAPex – sporting goods, hats, jerseys and much more

Cooper’s One Stop Confidence Shop – Plus size clothing, car accessories, handmade jewelry, handmade silicone items and handmade cups

Dettes Designs Custom Jewelry – earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charm as well as .925 sterling silver chain cut to order Filomena’s Flowers– jewelry created with Tennessee flowers

Funtiques – quilts, wreaths, oils for fusion

Gina’s Jewelry — babies onesies, winter scarves and women’s jewelry

K & S Kreations – wreaths, jewelry, crystals & stones

Log Cabin Candles – hand pour 100% soy candles, diffusers and wax melts

Mary Kay Cosmetics by Brianna Brewer MounTENN Mama Customs– Tees, earrings and other stocking stuffer items MysticWillowByVirginia – unique, customizable handmade beaded jewelry

Oakley and Co. Boutique – children’s and women’s clothing, and stocking stuffer gifts \

Santa’s Workshop – children’s shopping experience for $5 for presents for family members and free arts and crafts, plus professional photos with Santa. The United Fund will be selling gnomes too.

Terry’s Nail Goodies – Color Street – Christmas Nail Collection

The Hippies Daughter – freeze dried candy and loaded teas

The Humble Hat – hand painted ball caps, Wide Brim Felt Hats and more

Threaded Comforts Vintage– framed fabric art, vintage quilts, tablecloths and pillowcases

Bunz on the Run – Gourmet hot dogs and burgers, Caribbean pulled pork and nachos

MAZE SCENES – Sponsored by Cumberland Adult Reading Council – Christmas Stories; Cumberland County Recycling Center – Christmas Tree and Santa out of Tires; Hospice of Cumberland County – Santa’s Workshop; Kids on the Rise – Santa’s Reindeers; Teens Against Drugs (TAD Center) – Santa’s Elves; The Bended Knee Reunion Group #jointhejourney – Nativity