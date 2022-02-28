KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A non-profit that has been serving the community for a century is celebrating big.

United Way of Greater Knoxville’s mission is to bring together people, businesses, and organizations within the community. They help in various avenues such as affordable housing, financial security, education, access to food, and so much more.

In 2022 they officially hit their 100th year marking their opening to the Knoxville community.

Anna Mosley, senior marketing specialist, came in to speak about the year long celebration that kicked off on Feb 23rd.

2022 has already become a big year for United Way. They have announced their four campaign chairs including Randy Boyd, Jaime Bagwell, Clarence Vaughn, and Robin Wilhoit.

United Way also launched Unite for Change, a campaign working towards systemic change and community-wide collaboration.

For more information on United Way and how you can get involved, visit their website.