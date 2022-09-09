MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The United Way Gas Day was a success raising fund and awareness for the United Way of Blount County. Thank you to everyone that stopped by and supported this great organization.

Local celebrities came out to support the United Way of Blount County in a big way, pumping gas for patrons that came to supporting locations and donating a portions of the proceeds to the united Way. “Without the amazing community here in East Tennessee showing up in mass, this event would not have been the great success that it was. Thank you to everyone that participated.”

For more information visit the United Way of Blount County website.