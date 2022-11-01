United Way of Greater Knoxville is preparing for its 4th annual Big Give that will take place on November 29th. This 24-hour charity event is open to any and all nonprofits to take part in free of charge thanks to United Way’s sponsor First Horizon this year.

United Way of Greater Knoxville works with the city’s leaders and businesses to provide an equitable Knoxville to everyone. With the help of events like The Big Give, United Way can keep that going for everyone.

The Big Give takes place on November 29th.

Registration for nonprofits to join ends November 16th. Any nonprofit that would like to participate should register at United Way’s website for the fundraiser. Anyone who would like to give can go to that website as well on November 29th to donate.