KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville joins the One Knoxville SC through new community focused partnership.

Recently One Knoxville SC revealed their new kit or jersey but today a new partnership has been announced that brings two community focused organizations together. United Way or Greater Knoxville has announced that they are partnering with One Knoxville for their inaugural season, with a portion of the proceeds from One Knoxville’s first home game going to the United Way. One Knoxville is going the extra mile to not just represent the region but give back in any way possible which is developing a love for the club before their first match is even played.

For more information visit the One Knoxville Soccer Club website or the United Way of Greater Knoxville website.