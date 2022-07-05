KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville is gearing up for their first annual event during a crucial time for blood donations.

They will be collaborating with MEDIC Regional Blood Center for their first ever ‘Save Our Summer’ non-profit event.

Blood donors who participate from now until Wednesday, August 31 will be able to enter a non-profit of their choice to win a 5,000 dollar grant. Each donor counts as one point towards each organization. Non-profits that do not win the grant will still be entered to win monthly mini grants up to 1,000 dollars.

Donors are also eligible to win some prizes too. Each blood donor will be entered to win a 1,000 dollar electronic gift card in July. Head over to MEDIC’s website to see when and where you can donate.

Anna Moseley, senior marketing associate, and Kristy Altman, director of communications, both say that there is a significant decrease in blood donations in the summer time. “We see an increase in demand and a decrease in donations through the summer months leaving our inventory unstable and traditionally at critical levels,” says Altman. “This collaboration is a great way to give back to our fellow nonprofit partners while stocking the shelves.”

For more information on United Way of Greater Knoxville and how you can stay up to date on upcoming events, visit their website.