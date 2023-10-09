SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dancing with the Stars for Sevier County United Way is back for its sixth season in 2024 and they are bringing an exciting lineup. Six couples will take the stage in hopes of taking the trophy home. Each couple works closely with a choreographer to coordinate a routine and will present those routines for the first time that evening to the audience and three judges.

You can help these couples on their journey to victory. The People’s Choice Award is based solely on votes from the audience and online votes. During the show, audience members will have a chance to cast a vote for their favorite performance. Each vote, both online and at the event, is $5 and they can vote as many times as they wish until voting is closed.

Proceeds will go to help raise money for United Way of Sevier County and the seventeen agencies it funds. Each dancer will work during the next few months to raise funds and ever dollar means more votes for them and their team.

The Dancing with the Stars event will take place Friday, February 23, 2024 at The Ridge Outdoor Resort located at 1250 Middle Creek Road in Sevierville, Tenn.

For mor information on how to help United Way of Sevier County, visit their website.