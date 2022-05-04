KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is gearing up for a highly anticipated moment in Knoxville.

As of 2022, United Way of Greater Knoxville has been serving the community for 100 years. All throughout this year they are holding various events and collaborating with many to celebrate their centennial year.

On Saturday, May 14 Knoxville’s first ever professional soccer team, One Knox SC, will hit the field for their first game. Austin East high school will be hosting the game as well as all proceeds from ticket sales will go back to benefit the school iteself.

United Way of Greater Knoxville is taking part on this exciting day becoming a kit sponsor to the team. The home and away game jerseys logo will be featured and $10 from each sold will go back to benefit United Way. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information on United Way of Greater Knoxville and how to get involved, visit their website.