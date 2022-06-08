KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is doing their part in the food security business.

United Way of Greater Knoxville teamed up with Food Security Systems where they gave away four thousand tomato plants at various community events. Their effort is show start a conversation and awareness towards food security which supports food sustainability and availability.

Now, many are able to grow their own tomatoes from their own home.

According a recent study in Feeding America, over fifty-thousand people in Knox Co. have been food insecure in 2019. Food Security Systems works alongside policy makers, city leaders, community residents and more to provide an equal food system.

For more information and upcoming events United Way of Greater Knoxville will be putting on, visit their website.