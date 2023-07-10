KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here comes the bride, who didn’t spend a single penny.

The University of Tennessee is gearing up to give one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams.

The ‘Blissful Wish Wedding’ is now being planned for Fall 2023.

East Tennessee residents over the age of 21 are eligible to enter. Those who might be in financial distress, experiencing other challenges, or may be legally married but didn’t get a chance to have their special day are especially encouraged.

Enter here for a chance to say “I Do” at The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm on November 9, 2023.

Entries must be in by Monday, July 31.

This wedding is in conjunction with students who are majoring in the Retail, Hospitality, and Tourism Management program. Students will be earning college credit and valuable skills to execute this perfect event.

This wedding will serve as not only a special day but also a great hands-on learning opportunity for students. They will learn how to work with wedding clients, find and secure a variety of services needed, execute the wedding event, and evaluate the event’s outcome.

“As an educator, we strive to give our students the best experiential learning opportunities and I think this might be one of the best opportunities yet,” says

The college is currently seeking sponsorships and anyone who is interested in donating their time, money, or services to this wedding. Click here to donate.

Nancy Barger, with Barger Concepts, is not only helping teach this class but has donated her venue, The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm for this event.

For more information on applications, and donations visit their website.