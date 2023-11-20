KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The UT College of Nursing is showcasing the collaboration between the University of Tennessee, Dyersburg State Community College, Southwest Tennessee Community College, Baptist Memorial Hospital, United Way, Rural Health Association, and the American Job Center. There is a lot to be excited about in the advancements of nursing in the region, and they anticipate enrollment of 32 trainees in the RN to BSN online program, training for nurse mentors and faculty members, and the establishment of workplace mentoring programs.

Their mission is to foster economic stability and improve the health sector in the Delta region through this initiative.

