KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair has come to a close. Here are some highlights from a wonderful week at the Fair including food and attractions competitions and an interview with the Queen of Funnel cakes, Mama Jane.

First stop – Fair Food.

From corndogs to turkey legs to award-winning funnel cakes, many of us will travels hours just to get a taste of the nostalgia that surrounds fair food. We try a few staples of the Tennessee Valley Fair to see how they measure up.

We stop by the Funnel Cake stand to chat with Mama Jane, an award-winning chef that has taken funnel cakes to a whole new level. From her red velvet funnel cake that has now been replicated across the country to her savory creations such as the pizza funnel cake. We find out what makes her creations so sweet.

After filling our bellies we decided to hit the Midway to see what Kissel Entertainment had in store for their first year in charge of the attractions and they did not disappoint. With all of the classic rides and games plus many new additions such at the Tennessee valley Fair’s first adult rollercoaster, Kissel pulled out all the stops when it comes to making an impression here in East Tennessee.

To plan your trip next year to the 2023 Tennessee Valley Fair visit their website. For more information on the Midway visit the Kissel Entertainment website.