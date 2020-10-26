Up N’ Adam Adventures releases scenic 2021 calendar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Up N’ Adam Adventures is previewing 2021 through a new lens.

This trio of Adams have made it their mission to combine nature and photography and are making it happen with incredible views from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. These can be seen in their 2021 calendar which came out earlier this month. Calendars can be purchased online for $14.95.

The Adams are now offering proposal photography! Preparing to pop the question in the great outdoors? The Adams are ready to capture that special moment. Contact them for pricing and package options and check out the views from behind their lenses.

Up N’ Adam Adventures also encourages visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains to Leave No Trace and maintain the Smokies beautiful for years to come.

To keep up with the Adams, follow them on social media.