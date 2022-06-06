MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you are new to the sport of Disc Golf or you are a veteran player looking for an edge, Halo Disc Golf and Sports has everything you need to play competitively.

From thousands of disc in all sizes and shapes, to custom carriers, to baskets Halo Disc Golf and Sports on the outskirts of Morristown is exactly the kind of shop that you need to visit before heading to the multiple champion level disc golf courses throughout Morristown. With a passionate staff ready to help find the right fit for you and a practice course behind the store that allows for visitors to test out their new purchases, you leave Halo Disc Golf and Sports confident to tackle any course.

For more information visit the Halo Disc Golf and Sports Facebook page.