KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A full roster of upcoming events are on the horizon to give back to a local Parkinson’s organization.

PJ Parkinson’s will be holding a variety of events in the next coming weeks so that you can support and learn more about this disease.

On Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2 get out an enjoy the first of many Octoberfest’s at Mind Yer Ps & Qs Pub in Farragut. There will be live music, family-friendly activities, and authentic German food and drinks.

One of PJ Parkinson’s largest annual fundraising efforts is their 5K Run and 1K Walk On Sunday, October 2 at the Renaissance Center. The event will start at 2:00 p.m. You can sign up individually or as a team. Participants will also receive free gifts including the popular new Gatorade flavored bottles.

After all the partying and walking, enjoy a fine dining event on Wednesday, October 19 at the Harvest Restaurant. Chef, Chris Bowman, will be preparing a 4-course menu throughout the evening. Call the Harvest Restaurant at (865) 500-2427 to reserve your seat.

To stay updated and look into their resources, visit their website.