CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming festival is back bigger and better than ever.

The Louie Bluie Festival is back for their 15th year on Friday, September 24 at Cove Lake State Park. The event and parking are free.

The festival features four stages of various genres music from mountain jazz, strings, blues, fiddlers, bluegrass, Americana.

The festival pays homage to Campbell County’s very own, Howard Armstrong. Better known by his stage name, Louie Bluie, is a musician and artist that went on to become an internationally recognized performer. He has traveled all across the world brining his East Tennessee sound to many fans. in 1982 he returned home and performed at the World’s Fair in Knoxville.

The festival will also feature an art and quilt display, due to Armstrong also being known as a profound artist. This event offers a setting for young and upcoming talent to become inspired.

Despite poverty, racism and no formal music or artistic training, Armstrong has gone on to become an individual that has mastered seven languages and twenty-two different musical instruments. His adversity is the reason the Campbell Coalition Culture are excited to honor him.

For more information and directions, visit their website.