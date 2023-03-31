KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Glitz, Glamour, and Giving back.

On Saturday, April 1 PJ Parkinson’s will be holding their annual Light Up the Night for Parkinson’s Gala at The Press Room. The event will begin this year at 4:00 pm ahead of The Eagles concert the same evening.

With dinner, a silent auction, and live entertainment, you will be able to enjoy the evening knowing you are giving back to a good cause. Induvial tickets and sponsor tables are online.

WATE Six on Your Side’s, Tala Shatara will be alongside Ryan Oettinger as emcees for the evening.

The event’s proceeds will go back to PJ’s Parkinson’s, a local non-profit that serves those who are affected by the trials of Parkinson’s disease. They do this through a variety of resources and programs including equestrian therapy, arts and music programs, and informational seminars.

For more information and to get involved, visit their website and Facebook page.