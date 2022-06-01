KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A summer jazz concert series is gearing up to bring you sweet and soulful sounds.

On the first Friday of every summer month, enjoy Jazz at the Beck. Their next event is this Friday, June 3. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are online now.

Hear a new lineup of local and national jazz musicians and singers debuting their best work. You will also have access to the museum exhibit as well as complimentary appetizers. Wine and other beverages are available for purchase.

For more information on concert dates, visit their website.