KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Alcoa community and local musicians are getting together to remember and honor the life of one of their own.

The 3rd Annual Jeff Livingston Birthday Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 5th at The Corner Lounge. This event is set to highlight some local East Tennessee musicians that Jeff worked with and admired during his 39 years of making music.

Jeff died in a crash that happened on Alcoa Hwy in January 2020. His wife, Becki Grace Livingston, has been putting on this annual memorial to emphasize the local music scene as a community of support.

“We want to show how we come together to lift up one another and get through the easy and hard parts of life together with music,” Becki says.

The free show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature artists such as Heidi Gilson, Oslo Cole, Gregg Faulkner, Stevie & Jennifer Jones, Southern Cities, and more. The night will also feature the debut of Becki Gracie Livingston’s new band, Sidewalk Dandelions.

Event organizers are asking attendees to donate at the event to support another fellow musician, J.C. Haun, after an accident that occurred in September 2022.

This year would have marked Jeff’s 56th birthday.