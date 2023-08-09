KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tee off to give back and support those who need it most in the East Tennessee community.

The Alice B. Worley Tennis Tournament fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 26 at the Beaver Brook County Club.

Hope Springs Adult Day Care Center is hosting the event to raise funds and awareness of their non-profit.

Since first opening in 2019, Hope Springs Adult Day Care Center provides day services to adults with physical or cognitive disabilities. They support those with dementia and Alziehmers, ALS, Parkinson’s Disease, and much more. The center is licensed by the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

The tournament is named for Knoxville local, Alice Worley, who was an avid tennis player. She won a national title in the amateur circuit and played at Beaver Brook for years. Worley began exhibiting dementia symptoms at an early age but was able to stay in her home until she passed away thanks to the care her husband provided. Much like Alice, Hope Springs aims to keep normalcy for their patients by allowing them to remain in their homes, keep their jobs, and maintain hobbies.

Participants can sign up for mixed doubles, women’s singles, and women’s doubles. All participants will receive a goodie bag regardless of placement in the competition. Click here to register. The deadline to register is Friday, August 11.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Hope Springs as well as The Twilight Wish Foundation of East Tennessee, another nonprofit that honors and enriches the lives of seniors.

For more information on Hope Springs Adult Day Care Center and the services they offer, visit their website or call (865) 377-3924.