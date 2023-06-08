KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville theatre is putting on a play that celebrates and opens up more conversation surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community.

River and Rail Theatre has kicked off its production of Fun Home and will be running performances until Sunday, June 18 at the Old City Performing Arts Center. You can find tickets online.

This musical has gone on to win several Tony Awards and was based on the best-selling memoir written by Alison Bechdel.

The storyline follows Bechdel discovering her own identity and sexuality, as well as her own personal relationship with her father who identifies as homosexual. This musical will take audience members through the realization of being who you are and the agony of possibly having to hide it.

“As a company, we believe in bringing stories that reflect the topics that we are discussing, and facing and need to be lifting up as a community,” says Fun Home actor, Katy Wolfe.

For more information and upcoming productions, visit their website.