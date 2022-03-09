KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Need-to-know seminars and programs are making its’ way to the Knox County Public Library.

Mary Pom Claiborne, Director of Marketing and Communications, stopped in to talk about their educational programs for anyone needing extra assitance.

Porgrams and seminars include AARP Tax Preperation and Mastering Medicare for the month of March.

There are also upcoming book clubs taking place throughout the month. In honor of International Women’s Month, the Knox Co. Public Library has chose two female authors with powerful stories to follow along to.

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie and The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich are the libraries selection’s for this month.

For a list of date, times, and locations of these upcoming events, visit the Knox Co. Public Library calendar and program’s page.