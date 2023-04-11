KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An all day conference is set to bring women together through trauma, triumph, and faith.

On Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm the 5th Annual Restoration Warrior Women’s Conference will be held at Rothchild’s Conference Center. Tickets are 20 dollars.

This is a day for women of all ages to worship and hear speakers with their amazing testimonies of overcoming their own hardships. This year’s themes will include “Trauma to Glory” and “Sharing Hope with Others Who Need Freedom.”

Guest speakers will be coming from all over Tennessee to share their stories in hopes for other women to walk by their example.

View below this year’s guest speakers.

Katie Hauck

Melinda Chacha

Trish Willard

Lori Keesey

Founder, Debbie Terry, says she felt a calling to help both men and women accomplish their relocation goals by overcoming obstacles and fulfilling dreams.

For more information and to stay connected with Restoration Warrior’s, visit their website and Facebook page.