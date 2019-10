KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you love unique one of a kind jewelry you are going to love our next guest.. Bridgit Lawson are her husband create beautiful pieces of jewelry upcycled from some neat items at their store in Loudon called Personal Space Creations. Plus if you love all things aromatherapy they also have some aromatherapy jewelry for anyone on your shopping list! Bridgit tells us more about the store and shows us some beautiful hand made pieces, created with love!