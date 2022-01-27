KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Julie Loven the Effortless Girl shows us two projects that you can do at home to save money when upgrading your home decor this season.

If you have ever been to a home decor store and found yourself in love with a piece but not so much the price tag, then The Effortless Girl Julie Loven is here with some tips and tricks to get your home looking the way you want while saving some money. Julie demonstrates how a trip to the craft store can make trendy place-mats, art pieces, and a beautiful sunburst mirror.

For more tip and tricks on making home decor your own visit The Effortless Girl website.