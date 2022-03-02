KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 2022 is a big year for United Way and they are getting ready to kick off their celebrations.

United Way of Greater Knoxville has just entered their centennial year, operating and serving the Knoxville community for 100 years. All year long they will be holding various events to celebrate this milestone.

All day long on Thursday, March 31st, they will be holding their UpWard Summit at the Mill and Mine.

This is a night put on by United Way of Greater Knoxville to bring together members of various non-profit organizations in the area for a day of conversation, networking, and action. The event is free to the public and anyone who is looking to learn and connect more with the non-profit community in Knoxville.

Keynote speaker, Leslie Crutchfield, will be taking the stage to talk about how she has become a trailblazer in the philanthropy industry.

For more information on United Way and their upcoming event’s, visit their website.