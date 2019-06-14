Living East Tennessee

U.S. Army celebrates 244 years of service to our country

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 06:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:07 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Today, the United States Army celebrates 244 years of defending our country, protecting our citizens and recruiting the next generation of soldiers to fight for America. Thank you to those who serve our country, who will always and forever be, #ArmyStrong. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center