KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There a number of apps and games the whole family can get in on this holiday season.

Grant Padley, retail area sales manager fof the East Tennessee area, stopped in to share all the fun ways many will be sure to have fun this holiday season.

US Cellular is providing many apps that can bring some holiday joy. Santa’s Naughty and Nice List is a way for parents to to encourage their children to be on their best behavior. Speak to Santa is another way children are also connecting into the holidays. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many children are still not able to sit on Santa’s lap and have the full experience. Speak to Santa allows children to video chat directly with St. Nick and still have a close relationship.

The NORAD Santa Tracker has been around for more than 50 years, and is still allowing another generation of children to follow his every step on Christmas Eve.

Children can also play Elf on the Shelf with tons of virtual fun and educational games.

US Cellular is also helping you shop for the Gen Z’s or Millennials in your life.

These days, many young ones are shopping on social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and more. There are also other apps you can use to best suit this generation.

Apps like Depop, Etsy, and Letgo are other online stores that cater to more personal gifts. Etsy allows you to find customizable and personalized gifts. Depop and Letgo allow you to shop at a discounted price. Apps like these are selling upcycled and consigned items that many are looking to get rid of and pass on.

To find any of these apps, head online or the App store.