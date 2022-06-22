OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many from all over the country are peddling their way to East Tennessee.

Starting Thursday, June 23 the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships will be back as the city hosts this jam-packed week/weekend for the 5th year.

Thursday, June 23:

The events will kick-off with the Time Trials taking place in Oak Ridge. Women’s races start at 9:30 a.m. and men’s races hit the roads at 12:30 p.m. Award ceremonies will take place at Melton Lake Drive Pavilion following the races. Food trucks will be available on-site.

Friday, June 24:

The criterium races will kick-off in Downtown Knoxville with men and women separately hitting the road during a multi-lap event around the city. Women’s races are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and women’s races start at 7:40 p.m. Award ceremonies will conclude the evening on Gay Street at Cumberland Ave. A beer garden will be available throughout the races as well as other local vendors.

Saturday, June 25:

Olympic Day takes place in Secret City as the country’s top olympians & champions will be on-site to meet you. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. there will be a free autograph signing, giveaways, and family-fun activities. Adults and children are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets to participate.

Sunday, June 26:

The Pro Road National Championships will once again start and finish on Gay Street in Downtown Knoxville. Bikers are expected to cross landmarks such as the Tennessee River and more. Women are expected to start at 9:00 a.m. with the men kicking off at 1:15 p.m. The final award ceremony will start at 6:15 p.m. at the finish line.

Road closures are expected in both Oak Ridge and Downtown Knoxville. Visit here for alternative routes and updates on traffic.

Click here for more information on road closures, schedules, and maps for each race.