UScellular shares advice for stopping unwanted robocalls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Unwanted robocalls account for 60% of all complaints to the Federal Communications Commission and Tennessee was recently ranked in the Top 15 states plagued by robocalls.

So, what can you do to avoid them?

UScellular shares the following tips to help consumers stop unwanted calls and avoid phone scams:

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately. If you miss a call from an unknown number, don’t call it back.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, passwords or other identifying information if you are at all suspicious.

More tips are available at the FCC’s website: https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/stop-unwanted-robocalls-and-texts

UScellular also offers free apps to help combat this issue: