Using A Holistic Approach for treating GI issues with GI For Kids

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE)-- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still finding out what led up to an officer-involved shooting between a Sevier County deputy and an armed man Tuesday night.

According to TBI, Sevier County deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley around 6 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, they confronted a man who was armed with a gun.