Using A Holistic Approach for treating GI issues with GI For Kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– When it comes to gastrointestinal disorders in children, every parent wants to know they are doing all they can when it comes to treating the issue and making their child feel better. Thankfully in the world of medicine there are now treatment options available that can give your child comfort and give you as a parent that peace of mind. Today our friend Kelly Earnest from GI For Kids tells us more about the holistic approach to treating pediatric GI problems and explains how this form of treatment can be used to help a number of issues. For more information you can log onto giforkids.com.