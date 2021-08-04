Using Smartphones to Find Dream Homes

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Technology continues to change the house hunting experience for both renters and buyers. Today our friends from US Cellular are telling us more about how using your smartphone can help make your search, for that dream home ,a reality. Our friend Wayne Mays shares several apps that can help you choose the right neighborhood and perfect home to fit your needs. We are also learning more about great apps to help you purge those unwanted items before your move, and even ways to design and decorate your spaces once you find your new place. For more information you can drop by one of the US Cellular locations in East Tennessee or head to uscellular.com.

