KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The sun is shining bright and the birds are coming out to play, which means Spring is officially here.

The UT Arboretum Society is getting ready to kick off their annual Spring Plant Sale.

From Friday, March 18th to Friday, April 1st, you will be able to fill your garden up from the UT Arboretum’s finest selection. Get ready to pick from a variety of trees, shrubs, and flowers onsite in Oak Ridge.

Many are encouraged to select their plants online and will be able to pick them up on Friday, April 8th.

Online sales will end on Friday, April 1st, and on-site shopping’s last day is on April 8th.

The UT Arboretum is always creating many ways to educate and spark conversations about their purpose.

Michael Ross, with the Department of Plant Sciences and School of Landscape Architecture, led an online seminar discussing the rise and important of sustainable landscaping.

For more information on the UT Arboretum and a list of their upcoming events, visit their website and Facebook page.