KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Birds have more in common with us humans than we thought.

The UT Arboretum Society is hosting a virtual program for all ages. Bird Courtship: Love is in the Air. On Thursday, Feb. 3rd, viewers will learn all about bird mating and pair bonding process, and so much more.

Though it is only February, birds have begun their infatuation with each other and vying for attention.

Stephen Lyn Bales will be speaking at this event, lending his expertise on this subject.

To register for this virtual event or for more information, visit the UT Arboretum website and Facebook page.