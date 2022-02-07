OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The UT Arboretum is starting their American Chestnut Restoration program in the hopes that it will restore the struggling local flora.

Years ago the American Chestnut could be found throughout the East Tennessee region providing rot-resistant lumber and edible nuts that were a main-stay in local’s diets. But due to the chestnut rot disease that was transferred by imported Chinese Chestnut trees, over 6 billion American Chestnut trees have been lost. Join the UT Arboretum and research forester Stacy Clark on February 22nd for a presentation on how we can help bring the American Chestnut back into our local forests.

For more information on the American Chestnut Restoration project or to join one of the UT Arboretum guided hikes visit the UT Arboretum Society website.