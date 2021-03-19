UT Arboretum launches spring plant sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The UT Arboretum springs into the new season with tips and tricks on bringing your yard and outdoor gardens to life.

Educational Coordinator for the UT Arborteum, Michelle Campanis, shared a couple of ways to care for plants when starting a new garden and how to get in on the Spring Plant Sale kicking off virtually at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Plants will be on sale through April 3 and plant pickup must be scheduled on Friday, April 9 or Saturday, April 10 at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge located at 901 South Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.