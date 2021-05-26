UT Arboretum Society brings boarding to people of all abilities with ‘Birdability’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Birding is an activity that can bring so much joy and empowerment to everybody, but not every body is able to go birding easily. Join this UT Arboretum Society and Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning virtual program on Thursday, May 27th to learn how those with disabilities can enjoy birding. Birdability Coordinator and Occupational Therapist, Freya McGregor (OTR/L, CIG) will explain how her organization focuses on removing barriers to access for birders with mobility challenges, blindness or low vision, intellectual or developmental disabilities (including autism), mental illness, being deaf or hard of hearing and other health concerns. The organization is dedicated to bringing the joy of birding to people with disabilities and other health concerns who aren’t yet birders.

Learn about why this should matter to you even if you don’t have an accessibility challenge. She will explain ways to be a more welcoming and inclusive birder, the Birdability Map, how to submit a Birdability Site Review and resources for birders and potential future birders with accessibility challenges. The group firmly believes that birding is for everybody and every body! Learn more and find resources at the non-profit birdability.org.

You can register for the program at utarboretumsociety.org.