UT Arboretum Society celebrates annual butterfly festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 6th Annual Butterfly Festival will be available online beginning Saturday, September 18th. This year’s Butterfly Festival will again be virtual with outstanding lectures and special video programs for children.

The festival will go live online at 10:00 a.m. and remain available for you to watch at your convenience. You may register to be emailed the links for these free programs at www.utarboretumsociety.org Registration for this event is required. These programs will be recorded and closed captioning is available.

Co-sponsored by the UT Institute of Agriculture, this event has become one of the most popular events annually with over 2,000 people attending in 2019. Due to the uncertain nature of COVID-19 precautions, this year’s festival has been filmed in advance to be presented online. This will be a different festival than in the past as there are no on-site activities, but we are excited to bring the public some great online options.

To celebrate the spirit of the festival, we invited the public to order and decorate wooden butterflies. These butterflies will be on display throughout the month of September around our Visitors Center. We invite you to enjoy this display whenever you visit the Arboretum during September.