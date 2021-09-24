UT Arboretum Society hosting virtual Fall Plant Sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall is always a wonderful time for planting as it gives your plants time to establish great root systems for the spring. Due to continued concerns about Covid-19, the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Annual Fall Plant Sale will be online with the catalog open from September 25th to October 8th. The pickup date is Friday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge. Our plant sales are some of our biggest fundraisers of the year and help support the arboretum’s community education, trail improvements such as our Nature Book Trail, and children’s programs.

For two weeks, you can browse the selections of perennials, trees, and shrubs available from our vendors Tennessee Naturescapes, Riverdale Nursery, East Fork Nursery, and Erin’s Meadow Herb Farm. These vendors offer a wonderful selection of plants including unique conifers, both evergreen and native azaleas, hydrangeas, native shrubs, pollinator plants, and a wide variety of herbs to name just a few! Quantities are limited so we suggest early shopping! Beginning September 25th, log on to https://utas-plant-sale.square.site/ to shop and make payment. The catalog will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 25 and close at 5 p.m., Friday, October 8th. All payments must be made by credit card online in advance. No sales on the pickup day are possible.

On the check-out page you will be given the option to choose a pickup time on Friday, October 15th from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. There are no Saturday pickups at the Fall Plant Sale. UT Arboretum Society members will have your plant orders ready for pick-up. This is a no contact pickup system. When you arrive at your scheduled time, you will come to designated pickup spots and your order will be loaded into your car.

This is an amazing opportunity that allows the public to shop for an extended period of time without gathering in large groups on one day. People will also have access to a wonderful selection of plants from four outstanding nurseries all at one online site.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to utarboretumsociety.org.