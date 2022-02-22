KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming event will dive deeper into a tree that is becoming more and more scarce.

Michelle Campanis, from the UT Arboretum, came in to speak about their upcoming virtual event. On Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:00 pm. The UT Arboretum will be hosting a virtual seminar discussing the research and restoration of the American Chestnut tree.

This online event is free and will be recorded for viewers. You can sign up through their website.

For more information on the UT Arboretum and their upcoming events, visit their website.