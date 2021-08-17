UT Arboretum to host ‘Saving Our Box Turtles’ virtual presentation

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society for a virtual program on Tuesday, August 17th, 7:00 p.m., to learn about ranavirus- what it is and how it can cause severe infections in amphibians, reptiles (including box turtles), and fish. Dr. Matt Allender, director of the Wildlife Epidemiology Lab at the University of Illinois, will discuss his work in connection with the ranavirus in a free Zoom program cosponsored by Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning (TCWP), the UT Arboretum Society (UTAS), and the Clinch River Environmental Studies Organization of East Tennessee (CRESO). This is an important topic as ranavirus has a mortality rate of 90 to 100%, and there is currently no treatment.

Dr. Allender is a zoo and wildlife veterinarian who received his DVM from the University of Illinois in 2004. After completing a residency in Zoological Medicine at the University of Tennessee and the Knoxville Zoo, he then joined the faculty at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois where he completed a PhD, studying the epidemiology of ranavirus in free-ranging turtles. Dr. Allender currently teaches, performs research, and provides clinical service for free-ranging and captive wildlife, and also volunteers for CRESO.

Registration for this event is required. This program will be recorded and closed captioning is available. Register at: www.utarboretumsociety.org. Contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu regarding any questions or registration issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Campbell County brothers missing after leaving home to search for ginseng

Crisis in Afghanistan: Latest developments, East Tennessee veterans, lawmakers weigh in

U.S. Forestry Service hiring

Doctors hope COVID-19 treatment will help keep more people out of hospital

Brothers went ginseng hunting, never returned

Muzzle sent to former Tenn. vaccine official purchased from account linked to her Amex