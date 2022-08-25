KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Two of East Tennessee’s favorite teams are combining for one night.

From Thursday, August 25 to Saturday, August 27 the Tennessee Smokies will be holding their “UT Night.” The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Hendon Hooker bobblehead. A special edition jersey is up for auction that will also be seen on the Smokies throughout the game.

On Saturday, September 10 bring the kids out for “Batman Night.” The first 1,000 fans will also receive a special edition Batman bobbleheads. Kids can also spend time with one of their favorite superheroes for a fun meet and greet before and after the game.

For more information and a full list of special themed night with the Tennessee Smokies, visit their website.