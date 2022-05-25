KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A historical year of UT Baseball is being put to the test at this year’s SEC Tournament.

WATE Six on Your Side Sport’s Director, Tim Owens, stopped by to give us a rundown on the team’s past year.

The Vols have officially kicked off their postseason games in Hoover, AL as they face off the number 8 seed, Vanderbilt Commodores. Due to inclement weather, the Vols will play Thursday evening at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Fans of the popular sport are anticipating another success based off their past season. Head Coach, Tony Vitello, has changed the program for the better. Even being ejected from an earlier season game, he still has managed to be named SEC Baseball Coach of the Year.

Other notable mentions include Chase Dollander. Originally a starting pitcher for the Georgia Bulldogs, Dollander has become a Tennessee Vol and has been named SEC Pitcher of the Year. His teammate, Ben Joyce, currently hold the title for the fastest pitcher in the SEC.

Freshman, Drew Beam, has spent much time already on the field. He has been named the SEC Freshman of the Year due to a high amount of home-runs at such a young age.

From football, basketball and now onto baseball, the UT Athletic program is unstoppable.

For more information and full postseason schedule, visit their website.