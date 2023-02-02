KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Close out 50 years of nursing education with the University of Tennessee.

On Saturday, February 25 the 50th Anniversary for the College of Nursing Gala will be at the Knoxville Convention Center. This fun-filled evening will include a cocktail hour, dinner, award ceremony, and silent auction. Tickets are online now.

The college will be honoring several Vol Nurses who have represented the college with their profession within the community. Honorees include Paige Clark, Miss Tennessee Volunteer and RN at East Tennessee Children’s, Lisa Wagoner, Knox County Schools Health Services Supervisor, Nan Gaylord, Founder of Vine School Health Center, and Lauren Akins, Board of Director for Love One International.

All proceeds will support the efforts of the College of Nursing to develop and educate the next generation of nurse leaders. This money will continue to provide students and faculty state-of-the art technology, classroom space, and equipment for the highest quality educational experiences.

