KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The College of Nursing students are already hard at work to serve the community.

Join the University of Tennessee College of Nursing is helping the Precious Prints Project. The organization brings healing and comfort to those who have lost a child. They help by providing them with a necklace pendant with a fingerprint of their lost child.

On Saturday, October 1 the College of Nursing will kick-off this year’s event at the UT Gardens with a virtual walk to follow through Saturday, October 8. Registration is currently open.

This year’s event will include fun family activities and resources to those needing them.

The University of Tennessee College of Nursing is eager to move into their new building and are excited to already have students serving the community within one month of the Fall season.

For more information on the program and how to get involved, visit their website.